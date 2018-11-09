Star of the Week: Professor Gerhard Steenkamp and Dr Adrian Tordiffe

Our Star of the Week goes to two renowned African veterinarians, Professor Gerhard Steenkamp and Dr Adrian Tordiffe of the University of Pretoria for performing intricate dental surgery on an elephant to remove its infected tusk at the Tbilisi Zoo in Georgia. Steenkamp who teaches courses in animal dentistry and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science said three years ago that the zoo was devastated by the loss of 300 animals in a flood.

2018-11-09 09:17:11 1 months ago