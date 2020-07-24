Star of the Week - Rosalia Hipondoka Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week is none other than 23-year-old Rosalia Hipondoka who started a Missing Person Unit along with musician Top Cheri, recording artist CHANA as well as an advocate of change, Sigourney Hoses. The unit has so far, with the consent of family members, helped to advocate the safe return of more than five people to their families. “I felt the necessity to introduce the unit, as I noticed the number of missing individuals increasing every day,” she said.

2020-07-24 09:38:39 | 1 hours ago