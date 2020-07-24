  • July 24th, 2020



Star of the Week - Rosalia Hipondoka

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
Our Star of the Week is none other than 23-year-old Rosalia Hipondoka who started a Missing Person Unit along with musician Top Cheri, recording artist CHANA as well as an advocate of change, Sigourney Hoses. The unit has so far, with the consent of family members, helped to advocate the safe return of more than five people to their families. “I felt the necessity to introduce the unit, as I noticed the number of missing individuals increasing every day,” she said. 


Staff Reporter
2020-07-24 09:38:39 | 1 hours ago
