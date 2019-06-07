Star of the Week: Rundu deputy major Toini Hausiku

Our Star of the Week is Rundu deputy major Toini Hausiku. Hausiku relinquished her mayoral position to take up the last idle position in the management committee. This is ahead of the June 7th deadline that the government had set. Due to infightings and rejections of nominations by some Swapo council members, Rundu has been without a management committee. Sworn in by Magistrate David Munsu as the third member of the management committee, Hausiku said she was relinquishing her position as deputy mayor for the sake of the town’s residents who were affected by the lack of a functioning committee.

2019-06-07 09:59:33 15 hours ago