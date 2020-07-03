  • July 6th, 2020



Star of the Week - telecommunications company MTC

Staff Reporter   Positive Vibes   Khomas
1,423
0

Our Star of the Week is local telecommunications company MTC, who this week announced a mega manifold sponsorship package catering for the arts and entertainment industries, as well as a record seven sport codes. The sponsorship, which in overall amounts to N$67.8 million over three years, will see about N$55 million of that amount going to 11 sport bodies and N$13.2 million to both the Windhoek Fashion Week and the annual 081Every1 Music Fest.
 


Staff Reporter
2020-07-03 10:55:10 | 3 days ago
