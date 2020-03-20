Star of the Week - the government Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week goes to the government for its swift and pragmatic response to contain the coronavirus from spreading across the country and beyond.

After the confirmation of two cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday, President Hage Geingob and his Cabinet acted decisively to, among others, cancel the 21 March Independence Day celebrations and suspend all inbound and outbound flights to Qatar, Germany and Ethiopia with immediate effect for 30 days. Government also suspended all travel of civil servants and staff of state-owned enterprises. On top of that, Geingob declared a state of emergency and also announced that his swearing-in ceremony will take place at State House, and channelled all monies for the financial outlay for the independence celebrations to the fight against coronavirus.

Following President Geingob’s announcement local authorities also decided to close all public and private schools until 14 April and some churches have followed suit.

