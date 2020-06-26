Star of the Week - the inmates of the Elizabeth Nepemba Correctional Facility Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week is none other than the inmates of the Elizabeth Nepemba Correctional Facility in Kavango West region who restored chairs and desks of nearby schools in the region without compensation. “We had a shortage of 317 chairs and we took all the broken chairs to Elizabeth Nepemba and this week we received 197 chairs of some of the chairs that we took there to be fixed and it was free of charge,” said Alexander Ndumba, a teacher at the beneficiary school, Romanus Kamunoko Secondary.



2020-06-26 10:06:55 | 3 days ago