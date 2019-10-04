Star of the week: the Ministry of Health and Social Services

Star of the week goes to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) that started with the roll-out of a more effective HIV drug that has fewer side effects as of Tuesday. The drug also has high genetic barriers to developing resistance. The drug is called Tenofovir/ Lamivudine/ Dolutegravir (TLD).

The U.S. government, through funding from the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and support from the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is supporting the MoHSS with the transition to TLD.

Health Ministry Executive Director Ben Nangombe and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson launched the roll-out of the medication at Nathaniel Maxwilili Clinic in Babylon informal settlement on Tuesday. This comes after the ministry announced last month that as from October, they will introduce this most advanced HIV drug.

Namibia has over 200 000 people living with HIV. The country has gone beyond achieving HIV fast-track targets of the UNAIDS by ensuring that more than 90 % of people living with HIV know their status, are on treatment and viral load is suppressed.

“Today is a historic day because we are starting the transition to a new regimen in the treatment of HIV/AIDS,” said Nangombe.

2019-10-04 07:55:28 4 hours ago