Star of the Week: Windhoek City Councillor Fransina Kahungu

Our Star of the Week is Windhoek City Councillor Fransina Kahungu for donating N$1 000 towards the purchase of a wheelchair for an 11 years old boy who suffers hydrocephalus. Kahungu reacted to a video circulating this week, in which the boy’s mother Ester Abraham, a resident of Hakahana, said her boy Herman Cornelius needs a specialised wheelchair as he is bedridden and unable to sit or move on his own. Abraham said the local hospitals do not have such wheelchairs in stock. Kahungu, who visited the mother this week, said she was moved after watching the video. “N$17 000 is not difficult to collect if we put our hands together,” said Kahungu who gave the mother N$1 000 in her personal capacity. Abraham expressed her gratitude and wished Kahungu strength.

2019-05-24 09:25:30 11 hours ago