Star of week - Health workers

Health workers, namely cleaners, specialist physicians, GPs, nurses, lab technicians, among others, in this sector, rendering auxiliary services are our Stars of the Week for selflessly being at the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus. Daily, they risk their lives as they treat Covid-19 patients. These health workers’ lives are currently at peril as they risk contracting the virus that has changed the global social order and has exacted a heavy human toll, causing untold human misery and suffering. Despite at times not having adequate protective gear, these unsung frontline health workers continue carrying on with their work without moaning or fretting.

2020-04-17 11:36:35 | 1 days ago