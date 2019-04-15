Stars drop points, BA arrest ‘fairytale’ slump

WINDHOEK – Struggling Katutura giants, Orlando Pirates, slightly eased their relegation worries with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rejuvenated Okahandja United in an MTC Premiership relegation dogfight at the Nau-Aib stadium in Okahandja on Saturday.

Ghanaian import, Magnus Ebo Duncan, came to the Ghosts’ rescue when he netted the only goal of the match deep in injury time to give the Buccaneers a much-needed long-awaited victory.

Visiting Eleven Arrows came from a goal down to hold title-chasing African Stars to a 1-all draw under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Friday evening.

The Reds finished the match with a man down following the late dismissal of utility fullback Dennis “Law” Tjetjinda.

“Starlile” started off brightly but the usually clinical serial dangerous Comoros import Youssouf Ibroihim, missed a glorious opportunity to put the hosts ahead when he uncharacteristically missed a simple tap-in from close range.

As the match wore on, Arrows grew in confidence and came close to opening their account through Anthony Kham.

Nonetheless, it was Bobby Samaria’s charges that took a well-deserved lead when Zimbabwean striker Crispen Mbewe’s shot was brilliantly parried away for a corner kick by compatriot Tinashe Dzambara in Arrows’ goal.

From the resultant set piece, Kaka Nekundi put his team into the lead via a flashing header. The second half was a different ball game, as the visitors dominated play in the middle of the park, enjoying the lion’s share of ball possession.

However, the first real chance in the second half fell to Ibroihim whose shot was punched directly on the path of Stars’ lurking substitute Kumbee Katjiteo, but the gangling forward’s tame effort was also tipped over the crossbar for a corner kick.

In the 56th minute, Arrows had a penalty appeal chalked off by the referee as they pushed hard for the elusive equaliser.

Aprocius Petrus of Arrows missed the target by a few centimetres from a free kick at the edge of the penalty box. With the pressure mounting, the hosts were dealt a severe blow when veteran skipper Dennis “Law” Ngueza Tjetjinda fell foul of the referee’s crime sheet for dissent.

Sensing defeat, the visitors made full use of their numerical advantage pushing forward in numbers to salvage a point against their 10-man opponents.

Arrows were eventually rewarded when substitute Patrick Naweb brought the teams on level terms with a headed goal in the dying minutes of the match – 94th minute. Final score: Stars 1-1 Arrows.

In other league action, MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over out-of-sorts Blue Waters to open a six-point gulf at the summit.

Gerald Goagoseb, McCartney “Beatle” Nowaseb and Denver Meyer were on target for the resurgent Gemengde outfit. Wire Shipanga’s wounded soldiers charges now seat on 41 points, with African Stars tailing in second spot six points off the pace (35) after 17 rounds of matches.

In the weekend’s other league matches, league returnees Julinho Sporting dispatched relegation-threatened Civics by two unanswered goals (2-0). Young Brazilians and the visiting Mighty Gunners cancelled each other out in a 1-all stalemate at the Karasburg sports ground.

Life Fighters failed to manufacture a decent result when “Kahirona” fell prey to Young Brazilians’ silky style of football philosophy as the leg-weary Northerns went down 3-4 in a 7-goal thriller in Karasburg yesterday.

In yesterday’s other action, Unam saw off Okahandja United 3-0 while Julinho Sporting and Tigers beat their respective opponents Tura Magic and Blue Waters with an identical 2-0 score line. – Additional reporting by Nampa



2019-04-15 10:36:54 11 hours ago