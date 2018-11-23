Stars of this week: Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare and the World Food Programme (WFP)’s Namibian office

Our stars of this week are the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare and the World Food Programme (WFP)’s Namibian office for their joint efforts in digitalising the food bank sheme.

They two institutions this week launched the Scope system that would allow for the digital registration of the scheme’s beneficiaries.

The Scope system will further aid the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in the process of distribution of food parcels, reporting and monitoring and evaluation.

