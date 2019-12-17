Stars players on trial at Zanaco

WINDHOEK - Defender Ivan Kamberipa and striker Ibroihim Youssof of African Stars FC yesterday left for Lusaka, Zambia to be assessed by premiership outfit Zanaco FC.

According to the statement released by the club on Sunday, the Zambian outfit invited the two players for an extended period, which will allow them to be tested and go under several assessments.

Speaking to New Era Sports yesterday confirming the departure of two players, executive director Salomo Hei said the invitation was an assessment negotiation deal, which will allow players to be assessed whether they are fit enough.

Hei further explained that this doesn’t mean that the players are already signed to the Zambian outfit, but if they happened to pass all the tests and evaluations that they are going to go through, that is when Zanaco FC will engage African Stars on whether the players are going to be taken as permanent.

“The guys are going to check if they are fit, they will undergo tests, both physical and medical. They will train with the team so thereafter then it will be the time for us to negotiate if they are taking the players or not,” Hei said.

Hei also added that the players are likely to be there for more than a week before a decision will be made if the Zambian outfit will be signing them or not.

He, however, said they are very excited of the players’ new journey and wish them nothing but all the best in their new venture.

“They are likely to be there for over a week before the decision of signing them will be made, but for now, we are very excited about this players, they will at least try and make something out of this opportunity as we know football is still at a stand still in our country.”

“We would like to give these players an opportunity to showcase their talents,” added Hei.

Zambia has become one preferred destination for Namibian players, early this year saw Namibian international midfielder Petrus Shitembi joining Zambian Premier League (ZPL) club Lusaka Dynamos on a short-term contract. The likes of Teberius Lombard and Willy Stephanus are some of the names that had moved to ply their trades in Zambian super league.

By Maurice Kambukwe

2019-12-17 07:30:23 | 1 days ago