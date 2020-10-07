State claims strong evidence against hit-and-run suspect

The State has gathered enough evidence against a motorist who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Windhoek cyclist Ingrid van Wyk Scholtz late last year.

During his court appearance yesterday, the accused, Paulus Kambata (42), was informed the State was ready for him to tender his preliminary plea.

This follows after prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini informed the court that despite the outstanding photoplan and one witness statement, they have enough evidence for Kambata to plea.

The State further explained there was no undue delay in the matter, putting in mind that the country was under lockdown and it was not business as usual. Kambata, who appeared without any legal representation, informed the court that he wanted to consult with his lawyer before taking the preliminary plea. Magistrate Celma Amadhila noted it would not be fair for Kambata to tender his plea without his lawyer.

Thus, the court postponed the matter to 7 December for Kambata to have his lawyer appear in court and possibly for him to tender his preliminary plea.

Currently, the prosecution has arraigned Kambata with charges of culpable homicide, fleeing an accident scene, failing to report an accident to the police, failing to render assistance to an injured person, reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop and defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the death of Scholtz, who died in a hit-and-run on 15 November 2019. According to police reports at the time, Scholtz was cycling on the Western Bypass when she was hit by a black Mercedes Benz.

It was first believed that Scholtz might have been struck by a minibus taxi, but the Namibian Police later revealed that the black Mercedes Benz that had struck her was allegedly driven by Kambata.

Kambata, who fled the scene after the accident, was arrested days later after a manhunt by the public and police.

He is currently out on bail of N$5 000.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na



2020-10-07 08:46:30 | 5 hours ago