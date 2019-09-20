Sthembiso Khoza relaxes at Namibian dunes, as his role in The Queen comes to an end

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The role of Sthembiso Khoza (also known as SK Khoza), who plays Shaka Khoza in the popular southern African Mzanzi Magic soapie The Queen, ends on October 28.

Speculations have been rife on social media with many indicating that SK Khoza has been fired and that is why he is in Namibia for so long. SK Khoza informed Entertainment Now! through his friend Peter Chola that it was time his character came to an end.

“He is currently shooting King of Joburg, which is a Ferguson Films movie. So, they can’t fire him from The Queen and put him in another production of theirs,” said Chola.

Ferguson Films earlier this week released a press statement saying: “This serves to confirm that Sthembiso Khoza, who plays the role of Shaka on The Queen, filmed his final scenes for the show on August 27, 2019. His last appearance will be on October 28, 2019. SK has been a great contribution to the show and remains on Ferguson Films’ top list of actors.”

SK Khoza has been on the show since 2016 and was part of the original cast when the show was launched the same year.

SK Khoza spent time in Namibia recently when he attended the Namibian Annual Music Awards at the coastal town of Swakopmund. “Apart from the beautiful scenery where the ocean meets the desert, I love the Namibian people. The love I have been receiving is tremendous,” said SK Khoza to Entertainment Now!

He also addressed the issue of xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa. “It is a touchy story and feeling for me to know these things are happening in my country. These things are scaring us a lot. I feel free movement between borders is important for everyone. I love the fact that I am at ease when out here. I feel safe with people that love and take good care of me,” said SK Khoza.

SK Khoza started as a presenter and it seems the screen cannot get enough of him. He said to make it in the South African entertainment industry one has to keep auditioning and putting one’s best act forward. “Every time they say action, for me, it’s an action that is also going to be opening doors for future gigs. Personally speaking, every gig I get, I give 120 percent,” he said.

His advised aspiring Namibian actors and actresses to never stop auditioning. “Never stop auditioning. You are always auditioning, it doesn’t matter how big or small your character is, think about the bigger picture that you want. Whenever you see that camera in front of you, make sure that you give it your best, give it your all and nothing less than a 100 percent,” advised SK Khoza.

He told Entertainment Now! that affirmations are important and should be taken note of. He said he wakes up every day and tells himself that he looks good, feels good and, therefore, he is going to do good.



