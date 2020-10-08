Street honour for Hamutenya

The City of Windhoek has decided to rename one of its streets after liberation stalwart and former renowned politician Hidipo Hamutenya.

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the renaming of the street in honour of the late Hamutenya will help in sustaining his memory as well as the memories of other Namibian heroes and heroines.

She was speaking on the occasion of the renaming of Esther Brandt Street in honour of Hamutenya on Tuesday afternoon in Windhoek’s Olympia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the fallen heroes and heroines have made a selfless contribution to the country.

“Therefore, we should take pride that their memories will be engraved in the minds of the present and succeeding generations.

As that is the only way that the true reflection of our history can be passed from one generation to the other,” she said.

Referring to Hamutenya, Nandi-Ndaitwah said: “… yes, he dreamed, and he achieved, and it was always with a warm heart that he gave his love to all those around him.

He particularly was loyal and generous towards his family.” Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also the international relations minister, insisted that the role played by and contribution of the late Hamutenya to the liberation struggle was a matter of public record.

“He was universally recognised as a remarkable strategist and a skilful negotiator with the sharp political mind.

He had made a sterling contribution to the development of the Swapo literature,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further commended the City of Windhoek for renaming some streets in honour of the fallen heroes and heroines.

“As a nation, we should do everything possible to honour the heroes and heroines of Namibia,” she urged.

She said although there were political differences after independence when he formed his political party, the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) Hamutenya has never betrayed the liberation struggle of Namibia.

He later quit RDP and rejoined Swapo in 2015. Hamutenya died on 6 October 2016.

He was accorded hero status and state burial at the Heroes Acre.

- ljason@nepc.com.na

