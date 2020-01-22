Students comment on the introduction of KiSwahili in schools Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Aletta Shikololo and Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The recent announcement by the government through the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to introduce KiSwahili as an optional language got a lot of tongues wagging on the relevance and presence of the language in the country.

Youth Corner spoke to some students to find out what they think about this move by the government to officially roll out Africa’s most spoken language in Namibian schools from next year and if they might have an interest in learning the language.

Veno Mukungu

Academia High School



My thoughts on the introduction of KiSwahili are that it will teach us more about foreign languages and cultures. Language diversity is a very important thing in our lives and as learners, we do not only need to learn English and our vernacular languages, like we most of us do.

Diana Ipinge

Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School



I think it is important for the government to have a new language (KiSwahili) in schools because some students are always eager to study abroad and continentally and that will be for their benefit. It’s always better to learn a new language before you go abroad. I love languages and will take it upon myself to learn KiSwahili, it is an interesting language.

Ndemuyeleka Kambonde

Dawid Bezuidenhout Secondary School



I think it’s a good idea for the government to introduce KiSwahili in schools because we get to learn new languages. If they have seen the importance of KiSwahili being taught in schools then they must go for it. I am looking forward to learning KiSwahili.

Laina Hekandjo

Hage Geingob High School



KiSwahili is spoken internationally so I think it will be good for Namibian pupils to also learn foreign languages for good communication sake.

Berry Ekumo

Highline Secondary School



I don’t see the necessity. There are more important subjects that need to be introduced in schools at lower levels. I have also had some discussions with my friends who said it might be difficult which will make it more difficult to keep up with. That’s what I think.

Freddy Mbahuma

Hochland High School



Having KiSwahili as an optional language in schools would be good in terms of diversity. I have realised that sometimes it is not always good to have Afrikaans as a second language and sometimes students suffer in terms of performance due to the complexity of the language. It will be best to have KiSwahili, it’s a Bantu language and most spoken in Africa, so why not?

Nginga Romanes

Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School



I am ecstatic about the government introducing KiSwahili in schools. It’s about time we introduce new things in our schools’ systems. I also think it will be important for some continental investors to know that Namibia does have KiSwahili as an optional language in government schools, it’s definitely a step in the right direction and I have a keen interest and might just take it up.

Eliaser Kagasheka

Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School



I think KiSwahili being introduced is a thoughtful idea because it’s already spoken in many African countries especially in SADC countries so it will make it easier for us to communicate with other people from different countries and it will enhance better communication.

