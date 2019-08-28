Students sue Ndeitunga and Namoloh over assault

WINDHOEK - Four students have filed an N$800 000 lawsuit against the government, through Namibian Police (Nampol) Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga and the Minister of Safety and Security Charles Namoloh.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Windhoek High Court, the students namely Jesaya Katambo, Iyaloo Ndafika Fillemon, Tuhafeni Kalola and Paulus Amukoto were allegedly assaulted by members of Nampol during a peaceful demonstration in August 2018. The students took part in a peaceful demonstration on August 8, 2018, which began from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) main gate to the ministry of higher education at Government Park. The said march was organised by the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) in relation to the non-payment of student fees by the Namibia

Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF). It is alleged that during the march, the students assaulted in public and within sight of members of the public. In their lawsuit, the students are claiming damages totaling an amount of N$800 000.

The students allege they suffered abuse at the hands of the police and as a result of the assault endured, they had to undergo medical treatment. In addition, the students claim that they were unable to attend classes and their academic progression was negatively affected. Medical records show that the students sustained wounds, body aches and muscle pain.

At the time, it was reported that the march which was expected to be a peaceful one, turned violent. According to police reports at the time, after the march has ended and the petition handed over, the students refused to disperse and were threatening to shut down the ministry of higher education.

According to Nampol’s spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the actions of the students were a violation of Section 3 (1) of the Public Gathering Proclamation, AG 23 of 1989, which stipulates that “no organisers, speakers or other participants in a peaceful demonstration shall make any utterances that are subversive to the authority of the Government of the Republic of Namibia”.

Local attorney Henry Shimutwikeni is representing the students.

2019-08-28 07:29:06 14 hours ago