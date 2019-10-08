Study suggests investigation into viable community-based livestock support services

WINDHOEK – A study of marketing systems for livestock and livestock products in the northern communal areas undertaken by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) suggests that an investigation into viable community-based livestock support services delivery models for different areas should be done

The report that was released recently by IPPR explained that pilot projects should register agriculture diploma holders not employed, or retired agricultural technicians, as veterinary para-professionals supervised by the state veterinarian.

“They could set up local animal health and production advisory services, including retailing drugs and remedies, execution of sanitary mandates for delineated areas to tag and register animals, maintaining registers, issuing movement permits, conducting surveillance and handling official vaccinations, and providing other agricultural support services,” the report says.

It says that the option of services being provided by community animal health agents who are not qualified in terms of the Veterinary and Veterinary Para-Professions Act 1 of 2013, which would require that the Act be amended, should also be considered.

Following feasibility studies, fodder production (maize/sorghum silage and protein crops) and feed lotting should take place at Etunda green scheme to supply cattle to Outapi, Oshakati and Eenhana abattoirs; at Sikondo or Uvhungu Vungu schemes to supply the Rundu abattoir; and at Kalimbeza or the new Liselo/Katima scheme to supply the Katima Mulilo abattoir.

“State-owned quarantine feedlots should be constructed and leased to abattoir and meat processing plant lessees to enable vertically integrated enterprises to grow young cattle and finish older cattle according to market requirements and to even out supplies over the seasons,” the report states.

It further notes that where land can be secured, the option of 500 dryland cultivated indigenous grass pastures attached to abattoirs, where they can feed up to 2,000 lean cattle annually to the desired fatness and weight (with 2/3 of intake from grass, 1/3 of intake from locally-grown concentrates), should be considered.

IPPR says that organised agriculture should promote and sell licks and animal medicines at affordable prices in the northern communal areas whereby banks advance finance for prescribed inputs for cattle contracted to be sold to abattoirs, which pay back banks with the balance to the seller.

The Ministry of Land Reform and Agribank should develop a loan scheme for investments in leased communal land based on the Post Settlement Support Fund model, it further suggests.

“This requires a ring-fenced revolving fund established through a budgetary allocation from the Land Acquisition and Development Fund (LADF) following the adoption of the new Land Act to extend the mandate of the LADF to communal land,” it elaborates.

The report says that a no-collateral loan product for salaried communal farmers and the Emerging Retail Financing Scheme for full-time, unsalaried communal farmers, which was recently introduced by Agribank, requires support by the Ministry of Finance with strong fiscal budget allocation.



