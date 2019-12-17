Suspect escapes from lawful custody 

WINDHOEK - A 25-year-old, who was facing drunk and driving charges, escaped from lawful custody on Friday last week at the Otjomuise police station. The suspect was identified as Jonathan Doeseb. It is alleged the suspect escaped from custody following his arrest in connection with drunk and driving. He reportedly sneaked out from the waiting area where he was kept in the vicinity of the charge office. Efforts to re-arrest him are still in the process, and police investigations continue. According to the police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, no information regarding the arrest of the said suspect has reached his office. “I have not received any information regarding such an incidence; I suggest you ask my assistant,” he said yesterday. In another unrelated incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested in Usakos for reportedly assaulting his girlfriend for having sexual intercourse without her consent. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court yesterday.

By Collins Limbo

2019-12-17 09:16:08 | 1 days ago