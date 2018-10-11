Suspected poachers denied bail

KATIMA MULILO - Three suspected poachers were denied bail when they appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They all face three charges of hunting protected game without a hunting permit, illegal possession and killing of controlled game, as well as transportation of game meat without a permit.

The two Namibians and one Zambian national were arrested at Masokotwani early Tuesday morning at around 03h00, after they were ambushed by two game rangers. They have been identified as Simasiku Sibanga, 60, Simataa Simasiku, 54 and Zambian national Dereck Simunji, 38. They were found transporting three reedbucks and two duikers in a Toyota Hilux open pick-up with registration number N 1913 KM which has thus far being impounded. In addition, they were also found in possession of a licenced rifle with 49 rounds of ammunition, which is believed to have been used to commit the crime. During their first appearance in court, the three indicated that they will conduct their own defence. They also told the court they intend to plead guilty to all the charges they are facing. The case was postponed to the 31st October to allow room for further investigations.

