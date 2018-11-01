Suspended APP youth leaders remain defiant

Clemans Miyanicwe

KHORIXAS - Hendrick Haikera, spokesperson for the suspended All People’s Party (APP) youth leaders, says they will not defect to another political party as they are not “political prostitutes” even if they are expelled from their party.

Regarded literally as the party’s ‘trouble children’, Haikera and Aghugongo Vumbu Shingereshu and APP youth league president Sebastian Ntjamba were suspended from all APP youth league activities with immediate effect pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

Acting APP secretary general Vinsent Kanyetu has been tasked with the disciplinary proceedings.

During a telephonic interview Haikera was defiant and described their suspension as “stupid and void”. “They don’t have any concrete evidence against us that’s why they have not called for a disciplinary hearing for the past three months. I am starting to think they are still searching for stuff in the dustbins to hold against us,” said Haikera rhetorically.

“APP is our home and we are not going anywhere. We are not political prostitutes – they want us to move from one political party to another,” said Haikera.

APP central committee member Agapitus Hausiku told New Era that APP wants the disciplinary hearing to conclude before the end of November.

“Other than this we have other party commitments that we need to attend to. We cannot abandon other party activities just to attend to a disciplinary process/hearing when there are other pertinent party matters to attend to. The disciplinary process will however take place in November, pending availability of members,” Haufiku responded when asked why the disciplinary process has taken so long as the youth leaders were suspended a few months ago.

Disciplinary committee members were chosen last Saturday by APP’s management committee to decide the fate of its suspended youth leaders accused of labelling the party’s leader Ignatius Shixwameni as ‘useless’ and ‘too radical,’ this year.

