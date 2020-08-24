Swanu wants state funeral for Ndjarakana Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

×

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Swanu president Tangeni Iijambo has written to President Hage Geingob requesting him to accord former director of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Moses Ndjarakana a state funeral.

Ndjarakana died last week at the age of 61 in the Omaheke region.

Iijambo could yesterday not confirm or deny the letter to State House, saying the matter was between them and the Presidency.

Ndjarakana worked as a legal drafter with the Ministry of Justice (1995 - 1998) before joining the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, as head of the legal division between 1998 until 2000.

He also served as a Permanent Secretary of the National Assembly between 2001 and 2004.

He served as the director of elections at ECN from 2008 until 2013.

His last employment was with the Ministry of Justice where he served as head of the Directorate of Legal Aid.

“My condolences to Cde Mose Ndjarakana. Cde Mose deserves to be accorded a hero’s status and funeral. Having joined Swanu way back whilst in Botswana, and struggled with the other Swanu cadres in exile, he has proven to be a young committed fighter,” said former Swanu president Usutuaije Maamberua in his condolences massage.

“In Namibia, he unwaveringly served in the party leadership and contributed immensely across the national interest. He served Namibia after independence at various high positions with total devotion.”

Born at Sehitwa, in North-West District of Botswana, Ndjarakana, a legal practitioner by profession, is the elder brother to the ministry of information and communication executive director Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana and former deputy secretary of National Council, Juliet Mupurua.

Ndjarakana is survived by his wife, Kovirumbu and nine children.



2020-08-24 14:22:49 | 18 hours ago