Swapo elders throw weight behind Geingob

WINDHOEK - A central committee meeting of the Swapo Party Elders Council (SPEC), held on Saturday, has resolved that the wing backs the candidacy of party head Dr Hage Geingob in this year’s presidential election.

SPEC’s position comes amid aspirations by some in the ruling party to support independent candidates – who however refuse to cede their membership of the ruling party.

Swapo has taken a hard stance on independent candidacy, with calls growing to expel those harbouring such ambitions.

A brief statement by SPEC secretary Mukwaita Shanyengana says the wing of the party’s old heads support the sole candidacy of Geingob in the November 27 national elections.

“This has been SPEC [stance] in 2017 and we have been reiterating this at all our central committee meetings in 2018 and 2019 April,” said Shanyengana.

2019-08-06 06:42:02 1 days ago