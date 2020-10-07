Swapo fields 5 women in Erongo Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

WALVIS BAY – At least five women will contest as regional councillors in the Erongo region under the banner of Swapo following last weekend’s ruling party primaries. Erongo regional coordinator for Swapo Daniel Muhuura yesterday told New Era Hilma Shikongo was elected as the Walvis Bay Rural constituency candidate, while businesswoman Mina Hangula will contest the Walvis Bay Urban position.

Immencia Brandt was elected as candidate for Daures, Benitha Imbamba (Arandis) and Melania Ndjago for the Karibib constituency. Erongo has seven constituencies.

“We have successfully concluded our nominations over the weekend both for local authorities and constituencies, apart from Omaruru that will be concluded this weekend,” he said. He added Swakopmund is experiencing a few hiccups hence they are currently consulting with the national leaders assigned to the region. Muhuura added the party was proud women are now at the forefront of taking the lead for the party.

“This is clear as we have nominated five women some of them young, to represent us in five constituencies,” said Muhuura. The coordinator also added the party will deploy themselves to vigorously campaign for all their candidates in order for the party to be victorious in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections slated for 25 November. “Campaigning will definitely be different due to Covid-19 but the Swapo party members will make sure that they adhere to the rules and regulations in terms of Covid-19 and still have successful campaigns,” he said.

In January this year, Swapo lost the Walvis Bay Urban constituency after independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge defeated the ruling party candidate Sirie Topulathana following a by-election necessitated by the appointment of Hafeni Ndemula as member of parliament and subsequently deputy minister of labour. However, Muhuura yesterday said the party was ready to reclaim the constituency through Hangula whom he referred to as a quality candidate. “We are ready to take back our constituency. We know we got this even before we go to the polls as we are very confident in our candidates,” he said.

