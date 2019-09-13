Swapo lauded for pushing young women into parliament

WINDHOEK – Windhoek City Councillor Fransina Kahungu, who is among those who made it onto the Swapo Party list of 96 members vying for a seat in the National Assembly, has applauded the ruling party for pushing young women into parliament.

A quick glance at the list of 96 members who made it during the just-ended Swapo electoral college held in Windhoek last weekend reveals that many women on the list are younger than previously.

“If you look at the list you have more than 10 young women. It means Swapo is grooming leaders for tomorrow. Gradually, we are going to have those phasing out, then we have some to lead. We want a mix of all ages and this is done systematically through given responsibilities,” Kahungu, 91st on the party list, reacted yesterday.

She expressed gratitude that Swapo Party is continuously putting trust in young women.

Kahungu also applauded the party for adhering to the 50/50 gender representation principle.

She said Swapo members supported one another during the electoral college, hence she called on them to continue supporting each other when they go to the National Assembly.

“In the past some groups were not happy with some comrades serving in the National Assembly. If we see that the comrades are not performing, then it’s our responsibility to ensure they do what is expected of them. This is the time now to be in unison with action. We should stand together, campaign, lobby, inform and convince people to vote for our presidential candidate, Dr Hage Geingob, and also to vote for Swapo Party,” Kahungu noted.

