Swapo member charged with malicious damage to property
Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has opened a case of malicious damage to property against a Swapo member, who allegedly tore up an IPC application form at Oshikuku.

The application form is reportedly worth N$2 000.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, confirmed the case.

Simaho said the suspect was arrested and given bail to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court today.

A press statement, issued by IPC, said it is unfortunate that citizens exercising their constitutional right of participating in political activities and recruiting members to join the IPC party were attacked and intimidated by members of the ruling party.

IPC, on its part, said it will appreciate Swapo cautions its members to respect all citizens’ constitutional rights.

“If not, Swapo members may conclude that only they have a right to engage in political activities and to practice political hegemony,” read a press statement.

Furthermore, IPC said if Swapo does not investigate this political violence, it is then evident it condones such practices.

IPC guides its members to retaliate against barbaric provocation.

“The IPC leadership will emphasise to each patriot irrespective of degree of insult or harm not to retaliate but seek justice. In the meantime, citizens are encouraged to exercise their constitutional right to join IPC to strengthen the resolve to restore the dignity of all our people irrespective of racial, gender, social economic and religious status,” read the statement further.

Swapo coordinator for Omusati Sacky Kayone said he was not aware of the case.

However, he appealed to ruling party members to stay away from other political parties’ activities. “Do not provoke anyone. In a democratic Namibia, everyone has a constitutional right to follow a party of their choice. My consistent call to our members is that we stay away from others political activities,” said

Kayone.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-08-24