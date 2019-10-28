Swapo not only for Aawambo… Geingob preaches unity at Keetmanshoop rally Staff Reporter Front Page News Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – President Hage Geingob has appealed to Swapo supporters and symphathisers to remain united as the ruling party seeks to continue advancing the interests of all Namibians.

The Swapo leader yesterday rejected claims that the ruling party is only for Aawambo.

He challenged those who believed so to revisit the party’s foundation.

“Why don’t we unite as we can join hands as different tribes,” the president said, adding that the peaceful legacy must continue as Namibians prepare to exercise their democratic right by voting in next month’s Presidential and National Assembly elections. Geingob was speaking during a Swapo star rally at a packed J Stephanus stadium in Keetmanshoop. “Let’s play the ball rather than the man, for if we play the ball we can shake hands as opposed to the man where we will always disagree on irrelevant issues,” Geingob emphasised.

The president stressed that the Swapo manifesto is their curriculum vitae on which they will continue, if given another five years, to lead the Namibian people. “You are free to critique our failures, but also be prepared with suggestions on how to change it since we can only achieve what is within our (the country’s) needs,” he said.

He furthermore urged Namibians to be prepared to hold hands to move on in the name of nation building.

“When I was duly elected as president of this country the 87 percent votes I attained was a clear proof of the electorate’s trust in me and the party at large,” the head of state said.

Geingob explained that reconciliation brought by the party was not out of fear, but rather to promote and maintain peace and stability.

“If you have reservations in us, come and vote us out through the democracy we brought to you, but I doubt it,” he said in reference to his competitors in the presidential race.

Referring to the government’s achievements, Geingob singled out Namibia’s road infrastructure as one of the best on the continent whilst also defending claims that it was left behind by the previous (apartheid) regime, since government has maintained these roads to its current standard.

In terms of the delivery of social welfare services, he said that old-age pension grants increased from N$600 to N$1 300 under the ruling government.

“The Swapo-led government has successfully introduced the school-feeding programme whilst the food bank initiative has now been rolled out to all 14 regions in the country,” he said. “It’s easier to destroy a country, but more difficult to rebuild it and you are blessed to witness peaceful transitions of power come the five-yearly renewal of your mandate,” the president reminded.

Addressing reasons why people should vote for him and Swapo Party, Geingob reasoned that it is the only party uniting races, tribes and all age groups. “Namibia, under this government, enjoys several beneficial, bilateral agreements with other countries globally,” the president furthermore explained.

2019-10-28