Swapo to concentrate on jobs

Steven Klukowski

KOMSBERG - The Namibian government continues to provide a conducive environment for businesses to operate in and which can also attract foreign investors. This was said by //Kharas regional council chairperson, Jan Scholtz, at a Swapo campaign meeting last weekend. Scholtz urged Namibians to vote for Swapo and its presidential candidate President Hage Geingob in the upcoming elections. The introduction of free primary and secondary education is one of the significant achievements of the current government. He added that the 50/50 gender representation policy of the ruling party is something to be proud of. “The implementation of the concept of inclusivity for all Namibians was yet another milestone we reached,” he said. According to Scholtz, the party will concentrate on creating jobs for Namibian youth, as well as prioritising efforts to tackle poverty in the next five years. He also credited Geingob for spearheading the creation of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, as well as the rolling out of the food banks across the country as part of the Harambee Prosperity Plan.



2019-11-07 07:06:50 | 5 hours ago