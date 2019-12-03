Swapo withdraws tainted ministers from parly list Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob last night announced that the Swapo Politburo has decided to withdraw corruption-tainted former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala from the ruling party’s parliamentary list for the new National Assembly.

Shanghala and Esau and six other co-accused are currently in custody and are implicated in the international fishing bribery scandal involving millions of dollars. Esau is 33 on the Swapo list, while Shanghala is at number 53.

"Corruption diverts public resources intended for development and we understand therefore, the anger of many Namibians expressed on the ongoing allegations of corruption in the fishing industry," Geingob said in a televised address.

address.

“In this regard, the Swapo Party Politburo discussed the fate of the two members of parliament implicated, and a decision was taken to withdraw them from the National Assembly and to remove them from the party list.”

Both Esau and Shanghala were forced to resign from their positions following media reports implicating them in the ‘Fishrot’ scandal. Geingob also clarified that, constitutionally, an individual is disqualified from being a member of the National Assembly if they are sentenced to imprisonment without an option of a fine. He was specifically referring to former Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) MD Tobie Aupindi and former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa who were all found guilty for various offences, but were ordered to pay fines.



Time to deliver

Meanwhile, Geingob who was re-elected following last week’s general election, said he was aware of challenges facing the impoverished, the homeless and the unemployed, especially the young people, who have voted in such large numbers. “Over the past five years, we have taken drastic steps to reduce poverty and we will re-double efforts to reduce inequalities, during my second term. The challenges that face Namibia will not be solved by one man or woman, not by one party or group - but by the collective,” he said. “In an effort to place Namibia on a positive growth trajectory, Swapo understands the importance of harnessing the potential of the youth dividend. Therefore, the Swapo Party led government will continue to spearhead efforts to economically empower and socially uplift our young people. This will be one of the cornerstones of our programme for governance over the next five years. We will continue to promote effective governance and execute our mandate on the basis of accountability, transparency, honesty and commitment. Therefore, on behalf of the Swapo Party led government, I will intensify the fight against corruption at all levels, so that we can arrest this evil.” The President also thanked Namibians for the confidence they have shown in him as well as to his challengers and other political parties who contested the Presidential and National Assembly elections. “In a democratic contest, there can only be one winner. However, in this contest, there are no losers, and the only true winner is democracy. Let us now hold hands so that we can turn our focus towards bringing about economic growth in Namibia.”







