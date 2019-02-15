Swapo’s Nelongo spits venom at divisive elements

ONGWEDIVA – As Oshana Region prepares to elect section, branch and district office-bearers, the Swapo Party regional coordinator in Oshana, Samuel Nelongo, has urged party members to refrain from factions and divisiveness.

He furthermore wants the party to elect members that meet the requirements as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Speaking at the party’s regional executive committee meeting at Oshakati on Thursday, Nelongo said party members should not vote for individuals based on what faction they belong to as such mentality contradicts the party’s constitution.

“We will see some people trying to divide the party members into factions of ‘theirs and our’. These behaviours must be avoided at all cost because in Swapo there is no member of other members; if you notice a certain person telling you that you should not vote for comrade A because he is not ours tell that person that with your retrogressive mentality technically you are not a member of Swapo Party,” he stressed.

The meeting was held at a jam-packed Oshakati Town Council chamber.

Nelongo said the party has noted with grave concern that some leaders in some structures were elected into positions without having membership cards.

“The situation of electing a non-Swapo Party member to lead a section or branch has led to the challenges we see in the party today, therefore it must be avoided,” said Nelongo.

The regional coordinator also refuted claims from critics that the government led by Swapo has failed to deliver.

“Swapo Party has not disappointed. It has delivered to the electorate, it has delivered on its promises of creating an inclusive Namibia,” he shot back.

He said the party cannot be blamed because some individuals have not delivered.

“Those that have done bad things and failed to deliver … that is not Swapo but individuals. Swapo Party is blameless,” Nelongo said.

He implored the party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa to put an end to the use of names, emblems, songs and social groups that are created to tarnish the party.

He added that such groups of which some are party members are destructive and divisive.





