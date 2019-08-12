SYM2019 Awards crown Libertina Amathila with Diamond

Paheja Siririka



WINDHOEK- Namibian physician and politician, Libertina Inaaviposa Amathila, was bestowed with the Diamond Award at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards over the weekend.

Unable to hide her surprise, one could tell that she was not expecting it, she said: “I am so shocked. I was wondering if anybody knows me here,” she said. Being among the youth, she said upon her return to Namibia from exile, the majority of those in the audience were not born yet.

On stage, she narrated the story of how she started her journey as a doctor and how she moulded Helena Ndume into the doctor she is today. The organising committee selected the Diamond Award with the assistance of industry experts. Last year, Samuel Kapepo was the recipient of the Diamond Award.

The glitzy event credited 15 experts in the art industry. The Favourite Blogger award went to radio personality Mavis Braga, who said she was caught off guard. “I didn’t expect this, I have been writing for the past 10 years and blogging for the past seven years and this means a lot to me. Thank you Simply You Magazine,” she said.

Other award winners included Otjiwarongo-based DJ Castro for Favourite DJ, who said music enthusiasts can expect his album in September.

Actress of the soil, Hazel Hinda was dubbed the favourite actress of the night at the awards. “Like everybody, I was not expecting it. I have been doing acting since I was nine years old and this shows that when you stay there and work, eventually people will notice you,” she noted. She further thanked those who voted for her.

Hinda also took the opportunity to encourage actors to play their role and impact society on a large scale to make a better place for girls who are hurting and going through ordeals. This, she was referring to incidents of violence and abuse against women in Namibia and the world at large.

Other notable winners who have been influential in their craft include The Photobooth’s Augusto Bolas for Favourite Photographer, Xuro Milton for Favourite Actor, Sharon Tjimundu – Favourite TV Personality, Radio Energy’s Nashwan – Favourite Male Radio Personality, Favourite Female Radio Personality went to Touch FM’s Helvi Hishekwa. Favourite Fitness Personality went to Lee-Andro Nashile and many others.

South Africa’s special guest Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza, professionally known as Lasizwe, who is a television personality, social media personality, radio host, comedian, actor and YouTuber, said Namibians are talented. “When I got here I arrived to a warm welcome, Namibian are welcoming people. I was impressed with the cultural diversity that exists here, there is talent in this country,” he told Entertainment Now!

It would be an injustice if Entertainment Now! does not mention the amazing performers of the evening in-between the handing over of the awards. The first performance was by gospel singer Maranatha, who looked and sounded angelic. Upcoming RnB singer Y’Cliff did a stellar job with his song Drowning In My Feelings. In most cases, artists who hardly perform with bands and attempt that, tend to do awful performances but Y’Cliff and his band pulled this one off and had the crowd in their feelings.

Additionally, a performer that stood out for the evening was violinist, Ronaldo, who did the renditions of Bad Bunny ft. Drake – ‘Mia’, Wizkid – ‘Final’, Burna Boy – ‘Gbona’ plus ‘On the Low’. He made the crowd sing those songs out loud complementing his violin performance.

With Mavis Braga and David Mbeha as hosts, the show went smooth, despite technical glitches but the fun continued nonetheless.

