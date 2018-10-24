Syntex Technologies takes the lead in advanced document verification

WINDHOEK - In the wake of ever-increasing advances in criminalistics activities around forging of documents, the need for advanced machine assisted verification of documents is higher than ever. According to the acting Managing Director of Syntex Technologies, the Regula 4205D Advanced Document Verification device, displayed at the recent ICT Summit in the capital, is an ideal solution to address this threat.

The device is intended for advanced authenticity verification of passports, ID cards, travel documents, visa stamps and seals, including but not limited to entry permits, driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates and other vehicle related documents, banknotes, revenue and special stamps, securities and other documents with security features.

Local information technology company, Syntex Technologies, has over the past decade teamed up with international forensic science systems company Regula to make this and other document verification products available in Namibia.

The Regula 4205D is constructed in a metal body as a standalone unit for desktop use. Control buttons on the front panel are responsible for the activation of light sources and adjustment of camera parameters in different examination modes.

The device has a spacious working area over the object stage, clamps for fixing examined documents, and a mount for fixing the device on a table (G-lock for anti-theft). The monitor angle and its brightness can be adjusted.

The Regula 4205D is also equipped with modules for reading MRZ, IPI, barcodes and RFID chips. It can be optionally supplied with an integrated information reference system to compare the examined document with the corresponding document template from the database.





