Take corruption evidence to ACC - Nicanor

Swapo spokesperson Hilma Nicanor yesterday challenged anyone with evidence of corruption against the party to channel it through to the Anti-Corruption Commission for possible investigation.

Addressing journalists, Nicanor said there was no time that the ruling party was brought before a court or authority to be charged in connection with the unfolding Fishrot scandal that has landed two former ministers and their associates behind bars.

‘’This country has institutions and systems in place that are clear to deal with issues pertaining to corruption. We have known cases that are before the court regarding Fishrot.

So, my question back to you is that have you heard of a court case dealing with Swapo? I’m not aware of that,” Nicanor said.

“The Swapo party secretary general, as well as the youth league, have been on record already particularly regarding the tainting of the President’s name. If you have information that Swapo benefitted from Fishrot, take it to the institutions concerned like ACC.”

The ruling party has continuously denied its involvement in the Fishrot scandal, which is currently before the courts.

In the ongoing case, former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, ex-justice minister Sacky Shanghala and former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, Esau’s son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, Pius Mwatelulo, Ricardo Gustavo and suspended Fishcor CEO Mike Nghipunya are facing three counts, including fraud, contravening the Anti-Corruption Act and corruptly using office for gratification as well as money laundering.

Party to convene

Meanwhile, the party yesterday announced it will convene an extraordinary congress to deal with, among others, all legal matters emanating from the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections post-mortem.

“The Central Committee directed the Swapo Think Tank to submit a scientific report on the party activities and in particular on issues that affected the party’s performance in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections,” said Nicanor. Swapo’s candidate President Hage Geingob won the presidential vote in November last year, but had to shrug off a spirited challenge from independent candidate Dr Panduleni Itula. Geingob, who had obtained close to 87% in 2014, had to settle for a 56.3% this time around, while Itula came second with 29.4%. Geingob received 464 703 votes, while his main challenger got 242 657.

Swapo has since dismissed Itula from the ruling party. Despite getting more votes than its presidential candidate, Swapo lost a massive 14 seats in the National Assembly election, to fall just short of two-thirds majority after obtaining 63 seats.

Covid-19 fallout

The central committee also had an opportunity to discuss and reflect on the Covid-19 world pandemic and measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

In this regard, the central committee called upon all its party leaders at different levels to join the government in containing information dissemination regarding the Covid-19 regulations to the nation.

They emphasised on issues such as practicing hygiene, washing and sanitising hands, wearing face masks when in public places and practicing social distancing.

In addition to the N$1 million contribution by Swapo in support of national efforts to help curb the spread of the virus, the party also purchased and distributed sanitiser-dispensing equipment and face masks to all regional offices and districts where there are offices with a view to protect its employees and visitors alike against infection.

2020-06-15 10:05:10 | 15 hours ago