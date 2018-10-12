Tales of three women ready for the NTN

Onesmus Embula

The National Theatre of Namibia is set to experience the conflict and triumph of three biblical women Elizabeth, Abigail, and The Samaritan Woman.

Their stories will be portrayed through a play titled, Three Women and You, slated for next Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20. The play is a riveting journey of intrigue, betrayal, comedy, and courage written by Brenda Daniel (USA) who firmly believes that the betterment and ‘true’ progression of any life hinges on one’s spiritual foundation. The play was adapted from a book similarly titled by local actor and producer Obed Emvula with a 95% Namibian cast.

Play Promoter, Joan Guriras, says the discussion regarding the play being introduced to local scenes arose during one of minister’s Daniel trip to Namibia. She was aware of her book for some time and was particularly excited when the book became a play. Adding that as a preview of that, the biblical characters and the ‘Three Women’, were enacted before a group of ladies attending an ‘EmpowerHer’ event. “The impact was beyond my expectation. It was then decided that we preview the play in Namibia”, Guriras reflects.

The stories of the three biblical women are not new but equally portray stories of present day women in Namibia, particularly in Windhoek. More so, adds Gurisa “I felt the play was a timely initiative to first of all see themselves and their situations through God’s eyes and secondly to see the heart of God and hopeful victory in the mist of their challenges”. She is optimistic that the audience attending these performance would not only identify themselves with the plight of women in the play, but more importantly realise that God is a constant spiritual being. “He does not change, so his promises do not change too”, she resonates.

This will be the first international debut of the play, glittered with leading local talents. Tickets for the play, which will also be available at the door, are selling for N$80 from computickets outlets.

