Tangeni Nakale’s athletes shine at Sam Nujoma marathon

WINDHOEK - The Tangeni Nakale Athletics Club recently proved that it has come of age after three of its top young athletes scooped medals at the popular Dr. Sam Nujoma Half Marathon held in the capital.

Ananias Imbili clinched gold in the 10km event, while Gerson Munduda collected a silver medal in the same race and their female club mate Sofia Nangwali did not disappoint as she complimented her teammates by scooping silver in the 5km race.

Their delighted coach and founder of the Tangeni Nakale Athletics Club expressed satisfaction with the confidence and determination his athletes displayed on race day, saying their efforts paid off by claiming podium places.

“This are my top stars, for this race I just brought four runners and luckily, three of our athletes won medals. I started with them five years ago and now it’s yielding the fruits of our hard training,” said a delighted Nakale.

According to Nakale, he constantly motivates his young athletes to take their talents seriously and train hard as athletics could one day be their tickets to a much better life.

Nakale, whose club is situated and operates from the informal settlements of Windhoek, is planning on taking more athletes to the upcoming ‘Run This City’ race in June when they will be celebrating Olympic Day.

He believes that such competitions are pivotal in giving his young athletes much needed exposure and an opportunity to compete in recognised events.

