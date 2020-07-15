Tashia TRAVELS - Sustainable tourism: Staycationing Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Coronavirus sadness/madness taking its toll? Pfft. Rhetorical question, of course, it is. It might be time to re-imagine your typical travel plans with me because what happens when wanderlust hits but there isn’t time for another weekend getaway? You grab your overnight bag and head to one of Windhoek’s many hotels for a swish staycay. It makes perfect sense: you get to live it up in your plush room and maximise the hotel’s facilities by enjoying your day at the spa, for instance.

We can get so wrapped up in the excitement of overseas travel that we sometimes forget our country is a tourist destination, with its unique history and natural beauty. Now that we’re taking a collective break from the hustle and bustle of international travel, we don’t have much choice but to rediscover our backyard. Read on to discover the best ways to enjoy a staycation at a local hotel, featuring two of my favourite locations.

Belvedere Boutique Hotel

Nothing says “urban retreat” better than the modern-looking sanctuary wanderlust that is Belvedere Boutique Hotel. A unique, upmarket sanctuary for the modern-day traveller. Comfort sure is king here and you might never want to leave your room, as each space is a calming enclave of warm colour tones, with lush textures of plush throws and soft carpeting. The bed was the favourite part of my stay, easily the most comfortable bed I’ve ever slept in. More intimate than your average hotel, Belvedere Boutique Hotel offers high standards with a homely vibe blending old-world charm with contemporary style.

Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel

Enjoyable most spectacular views of the sunset from the panoramic Sky Lounge which offers breezy cocktails and a tapas menu. If you decide to head out and explore, you’ll have access to plenty of staycation essentials including easy access to the renowned Solstice Day Spa (the best spa in the country, in my opinion) and popular restaurants right at Am Weinberg’s doorstep. But food and spa aside, the hotel deserves its fanbase. The Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel opened in 2018 to much fanfare, breathing life into the city’s hotel and restaurant scene. Sensual, intimate, luxury chic and dripping with opulence - this stylish hotel boasts a one-of-a-kind experience. The ceiling shower system with the rain shower head and the feeling of water falling above was the most glorious part of my stay. When it comes to leisure staycation essentials, it doesn’t get more perfect than Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel.

Sticking around your local area code will get you out of the house and support Windhoek’s small businesses at the same time, so it’s a win/win. Here are my top 3 staycation tips to have an awesome staycation, all while supporting the local businesses that need your help.



Staycation Tip #1: To make it even more of a travel-type experience, order take-out from an international restaurant like Garnish Indian Restaurant or Cassia Thai Restaurant.

Staycation Tip #2: Plan your staycation as if you are going on an elaborate trip, pack your Sunday best and dress to impress when you go out for dinner.

Staycation Tip #3: Leave your worries and your to-do lists behind. You’ll take the vacation right out of the staycation unless you get some relaxation.

A staycation is the most responsible way right now to explore and still get the travel bug out of your system. Local hotels seem to have caught on to our desire for an escape and are now offering attractive staycation deals in Windhoek, including massive discounts ranging from 30-50%. For it to be a unique local stay, spend the night/weekend with independent establishments

that are usually filled with charm. There might be a hotel you’ve driven past for years and have always been curious about. Look them up online, learn about their health/safety protocols and book a room. Most importantly, remember to leave reviews for the local businesses you visit and support during your staycation. Publishing a well-thought-out review on TripAdvisor and Facebook can help give small businesses the exposure and promotion they need right now. – tashia@tashiatravels.world



