Tax deadline extended to 30 May 2020 due to lockdown

The Ministry of Finance has communicated that it will ensure the continuity of essential tax services during the Covid-19 lockdown period and has confirmed that the deadline to submit annual Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) reconciliations has been extended from 31 March 2020 to 30 May 2020.

In a statement received yesterday, the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu, noted that numerous measures have been put in place to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on tax administration.

In terms of tax refunds, Shidhudhu stated that tax refund audits and processing of refunds continue. However, he emphasised that face-to-face contact with taxpayers is not allowed unless it is absolutely necessary and the taxpayer involved is informed accordingly.

“Communication between taxpayers and officials as well as submission of information and documents required for audit purposes is strictly done digitally. Taxpayers that maybe invited for audit at Inland Revenue must adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures as per Ministry of Health and Social Services guidelines,” Shidhudhu explained.

Meanwhile, the office responsible for taxpayer registration is not open to the public. Instead, individuals and companies eligible to register as taxpayers are encouraged to submit their application forms electronically through the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) portal.

Regarding the filing of tax returns, taxpayers are encouraged to make use of the online platform to submit their tax returns and related correspondences.

Also, tax directives will be issued to those that apply through e-mail. The responsible office is not open to receive and process requests from walk-in customers.

“With tax payments, all our cash offices will remain open to accept over the counter payments including the sale of revenue stamps and processing of transfer duty receipts. However, taxpayers are encouraged to pay their taxes by means of electronic fund transfer (EFT) in order to minimise face-to-face contact,” said Shidhudhu.

In addition, good standing certificates, tax clearance certificates and taxpayer registration certificates may be requested on the portal and via email. Approved certificates should be collected in person from the ministry’s customer care centres while taxpayers collecting their certificates must maintain precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Said Shidhudhu: “Taxpayers who wish to settle their tax accounts and arrange payment agreements should forward their requests via portal and email”.

Shidhudhu also reminded taxpayers that tax refunds are only paid via EFT to taxpayers’ accounts. “It is the responsibility of our taxpayers to ensure that their bank accounts are correct and updated on the tax system,” said Shidhudhu while reminding tax payers that good standing certificates are issued free of charge and that tax payments are only made at Inland Revenue offices and magistrate offices in areas where there are no Inland Revenue offices.



2020-04-02 10:00:50 | 11 hours ago