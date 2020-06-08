Taxi driver praised for honesty

WALVIS BAY – A Walvis Bay taxi driver won the hearts of many last week by turning saviour for an elderly woman who had misplaced her wallet with over N$1 000 cash in his vehicle. Silas Mwaala became the toast of the nation after returning a wallet containing N$1 130 to elderly Albertine David on Wednesday. The 79-year-old was preparing to send money to her family in northern Namibia when she misplaced her wallet in Mwaala’s taxi while on her way to town.

Silas on Friday said another passenger who was in his taxi noticed the wallet on the backseat and alerted him. “I found her name on one of the documents and tried to look for her by retracing my steps as who and where I dropped off people on Wednesday. I also went on the radio asking for anyone who knows her to contact me,” he said.

Mwaala said he eventually took the wallet to the police station to help him trace the pensioner. “It is very important that we return anything we found as we don’t know how important it is to the owners. It can only bring goodwill for you.”

Sharing her story, David said she went home very distraught over the lost money and even told her children she would never get it back. However, she got the shock of her life when she received a call on Friday morning to pick up her wallet that was brought to the police station.

“I did not think my money would be in the wallet; I was just happy I was getting my documents back,” David explained. Much to her surprise, all her money and documents were still in the wallet. David then shared some of her money with Mwaala as a token of appreciation for his honesty.

She then showered Mwaala with blessings, saying: “What I am giving you now is not payment but a blessing. May it open your ways. I have never seen something like this before. Let God be with you until you reach my age and beyond because what you have done is a truly amazing,” she said.

She then encouraged Mwaala to continue being a formidable taxi driver and serve his community. Community affairs commander of the Erongo police Inspector Ileni Shapumba said Mwaala’s honesty should encourage everyone to always do the right thing. “It is a lesson we all should take note from and try to do good in the community we live in,” he said.

