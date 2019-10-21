Teacher charged with rape 

SWAKOPMUND - An alleged sexual relationship with a minor schoolgirl landed a primary school teacher from Swakopmund behind bars last week.

The identity of the teacher who has since appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court is withheld to protect the minor learner whom he allegedly had a sexual relationship with while she was still schooling at the school last year.

The relationship allegedly surfaced a while ago and was reported to the police as well as the school resulting in the teacher’s arrest. A police source over the weekend told New Era that they are suspecting that the teacher might have targeted more minor girls at the school.

The teacher was denied bail and is expected to make a second appearance on 20 November in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Omaruru for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the Hakahana location. According to the Namibian police, the suspect allegedly forcefully took the victim to his shack around 13h50 where he reportedly raped her.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

Boy drowns

Meanwhile, a six-month-old baby boy tragically drowned in a water bucket. It is alleged that a five-year-old neighbour placed the boy in the bucket while the mother was fast asleep.

The incident took place at Onanke village in the house of Absalom Petrus.

“It is alleged the suspect who is a neighbour went to play with the siblings of the deceased. The mother of the deceased fell asleep on the bed, while the deceased was sleeping on the ground. It is further alleged that the deceased woke up, that’s when the suspect picked and put him in a bucket of water which was in the kitchen,” explained Detective, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa.

The deceased was identified as Joseph Weyulu.

- Additional reporting by Obrein Simasiku

2019-10-21 06:52:11 | 1 days ago