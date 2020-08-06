Teachers union opposes suspension of grade 9 classes... learners at a critical stage than grade 10 pupils Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The Teachers’ Union of Namibia (TUN) feels the directive that grade 10 must return to face-to-face classes and that grade 9s should be sent back home is ill-advised.

President Hage Geingob on Friday suspended face-to-face classes for early childhood development, pre-primary and grade 1 to 9 learners for 28 days while classes for grades 10, 11 and 12 would be permitted to continue with face-to-face classes.

TUN secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha this week said although the union welcomes government’s position to suspend face-to-face learning for some grades, the union has misgivings about certain developments.

Kavihuha feels grade 9 has at least been exposed to the process already and they are comparatively at a more critical stage than the grade 10s.

“It would have been better that they continue with their programmes instead of the grade 10s. Besides that, and as it is now, already our offices are inundated with complaints from schools, lamenting lack of hostel accommodation for the grade 10s, who are factually numerically more than the grade 9s,” stated the unionist.

TUN firmly believes face-to-face learning should be discontinued for all the other grades for as long as there is an increase in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said to those who bemoan teachers are lazy and want to be paid for nothing, TUN, on the other hand, asserts teachers are not lazy nor do they harbour any nefarious ideas to receive salaries in return for non-delivery of service.

“Besides, had the government done their homework to ensure, even a relatively risk-free work environment, teachers would be teaching quite happily and with due commitment,” he maintained.

Moreover, Kavuhuha reiterated the position of TUN, stating that the idea to discontinue any gathering is a World Health Organisation (WHO) directive in all circumstances where the spread of the pandemic is experienced or is evident. He is hopeful that during this period of closure, school management will use the opportunity to improve and install some of the school’s infrastructure and other necessary equipment at least, instead of sending learners to dilapidated and crumbling schools that pose a potential health risk.

