Team Namibia supports healthcare academy

WINDHOEK - Ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well being for all Namibians should be locally driven.

This was stated by Gabriel Uirab, the owner of Namib Hospice Health Care Training Academy (NHHCTA).

Uirab was delighted to have been selected as one of the participants for the Entrepreneurship Training Programme, which is a project coordinated by Team Namibia and financed by the Embassy of Finland.

The objective for this training programme is to boost the quality of production for Katutura based SMEs, thereby creating a market demand and a respectable reputation in the business world.

“The training from Team Namibia and the Development Consultants for Southern Africa will add more excellence to my work, as I am now aware of the modern methods and techniques of performing my job in an economical manner,” says Uirab.

“Economic growth and development depends on a healthy population. Therefore, it remains vital for entrepreneurs in the health sector to continuously receive local support.”

Established in 2014, NHHCTA seeks to improve population health by providing quality palliative care and hospice services for the community.

In addition to having health services that are responsive to people’s wishes and choices, the company also strives to provide care that consistently delivers a positive experience, as well as the best of patient outcomes.

Further, NHHCTA offers training at a cost in basic nursing, elderly care, first aid and HIV/Aids counselling. “Working in healthcare allows you to nurture your desire to help others and, at the same time earn a living.”

Even though Uirab holds a diploma in nursing science, alongside 18 years of nursing experience, it has always been his wish to broaden his knowledge in business principles in the context of health.

As Namibia’s population grows, people need better access to long-term employment. With local support, the health sector has the ability to generate decent, inclusive and sustainable jobs.

Re-enforcing the same point, Bärbel Kirchner, account director of Team Namibia says, “the health sector is a key pathway not only to better health but also a key economic sector, a job generator and a driver of inclusive economic growth. Adequate investment in the local health system and its workforce can offer high economic returns.”

2019-11-12 07:07:01 | 17 minutes ago