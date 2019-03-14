Teen accused of infanticide released

RUNDU - A 16-year-old girl who was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly dumped her new-born at Katji na Katji village in the Kavango West Region was released in the care of her guardian when she appeared in court on Tuesday. She faces a charge of murder - alternative culpable homicide.

Her case was subsequently postponed to 11 April for further police investigations, screening and for legal aid application.

The accused whose identity cannot be revealed as she is a minor, allegedly gave birth to the baby in her sleeping hut without any assistance and wrapped a cloth around the baby. This was before she dumped it close to a path at an unknown time between Saturday night and early hours of Sunday morning. She was detained by the police on Sunday.

The accused teenager appeared before Rundu magistrate Helen Olaiya while public prosecutor Emma Mayavero prosecuted.



