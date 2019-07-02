Teen commits suicide at playground

WALVIS BAY - Heavily traumatised learners of Namib High School in Swakopmund had to undergo counselling yesterday at the school. This follows after a learner of the school committed suicide on Sunday at another school.

The learner, identified as Kaiyongua Venomambo aged 16, reportedly hanged herself on Sunday at the playground of Namib Primary School.

According to the Namibian police crime coordinator for Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, a suicide note was found on Venomambo who was attending Grade 11 at Namib High School.

“Her lifeless body was found hanging at one of the swings at the playground by two minor children who went to play. A suicide note was found on her and we don’t suspect any foul play for now,” Iikuyu said.

Teachers at the school told New Era yesterday that it was the first time that some of the students dealt with death and was processing it very bad.

“Her close friends especially are really struggling to come to terms with her death. They do not understand her actions,” one of the teachers at Namib High told New Era.

The teacher also said the director of education for Erongo roped in professionals to assist with trauma counselling to boost morale at the school.

The teacher said schools have teachers that help learners deal with difficulties and also refer them to professionals if those at school are not in a position to assist.

She appealed to learners that might be facing difficulties both at schools and homes to approach their guidance teachers who then can refer them to social workers if they cannot be assisted.

Venomambo’ is the second girl that committed suicide in the Erongo.

In January this year, Annastasia Tilomalenga Kampulu (7), a Grade Two learner of Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, in Kuisebmond committed suicide by hanging herself in a closet.

She was allegedly locked inside her family home, after her mother and younger sibling went to church.



