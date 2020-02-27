Teen to be tried for allegedly dumping baby Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

A teenage girl who was arrested for dumping her dead infant after giving birth will stand trial for the alleged crime in September in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Feliscia Ndevapewa Ruben (19) made an appearance in court yesterday where she was informed that the prosecution was ready for her to be tried on a count of concealment of birth.

“Police investigations have been completed in the matter and the State is ready to proceed with the case for trial. May the matter be transferred to B court for plea and trial,” said prosecutor Tuaundamuje Mukumbo.

The trial is expected to start on 3 September before magistrate Alice Gawanas.

Ruben was arrested on 7 June 2019 after she gave birth and allegedly dumped her infant. According to police reports at the time, Ruben gave birth alone in their shack and dumped the baby a few metres in front of the house.

It is suspected that the baby hit its head on the floor during birth and died.

The teenager allegedly gave birth by herself after her uncle went to work and her siblings to school.

It is further alleged that the girl after giving birth soaked the bloody blanket in water outside the shack in the process of cleaning up the room.

The teenage girl arrived in Namibia from Onehoni village in Angola at the end of May last year

On the day of the incident the police had to whisk the girl away from an angry mob that wanted to lynch her for having dumped her infant.

The mob wanted to break into the shack in which the girl was hiding for her safety. She is on bail of N$1 000.

2020-02-27 06:43:36 | 5 hours ago