Teenager talks about growth in ‘Pink Ivey’ Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

×

Young artist Iverson debuted her first Extended Play (EP) titled Pink Ivey recently, talking about growth and evolution in her budding music career.

The EP is a showcase of her flexibility in music and expresses her visions in the music scene.

The EP consists of songs such as ‘Iverson freestyle’, ‘Toxic’, ‘Zeze’ (Pink Ivey version), and ‘Ting-Tingz’ and explores a wide variety of themes and musical ideas.

Since her debut in 2015, Iverson says her dream has always been to make it big in the fast-growing but competitive music industry.

“In the EP I sing about how I’ll make it one day and how the people that are sleeping on me right now are soon going to notice me,” said the high school learner.

Pink Ivey is also a testament to her depth of engagement with music.

Flaunting her versatility in genres, Iverson says she never restricts herself to a specific genre, adding that she makes music according to her mood of the day.

“Whether its RnB, hip-hop or even afro-pop I can honestly do it all,” said the 17-year-old.

Iverson, real name Maxii Matheus, started recording in 2015 but for personal reasons ended up taking a break the same year after she dropped her first song ‘General logic’.

Earlier last year she went back to the studio where she has been cooking up a storm.

According to her, Pink Ivey was inspired by her love of the colour pink since she was young.

“I used to like the colour pink a lot and I was made fun of because of that. I later realised that I was living according to how people wanted me to live and I started doing what makes me feel happy and the name is just a reminder to never let people’s opinions get to my head,” she says.

Giving her views on the music scene, Iverson says she believes there are a lot of very talented artists that just don’t get the right exposure.

“I have a very good feeling about our country’s music industry and I honestly feel that very soon our country’s music will also be topping the [international] charts.”

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-07-31 12:30:59 | 17 hours ago