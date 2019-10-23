Tekula awards top learners at Onamunhama Combined School Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

ONAMUNHAMA –Tekula, in collaboration with Shivute & Associates Quantity Surveyors hosted its second annual Tekula awards at Onamunhama Combined School in the Ohangwena Region.

The top-performing academic learners were awarded school shoes, bags and stationeries.

The group also collected 310 sanitary pads that will be distributed to seven schools in the area.

Tekula is an organization that strives to bridge the gap in access to opportunities between urban and rural communities, which is done through mentorship and career development programs.

The organization was found in 2017, by 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow Sister Kashala and currently has two other members Sara Ekondo and Ousies Iiyambo.

