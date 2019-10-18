  • October 19th, 2019



Ten enter presidential race

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa   Front Page News   Khomas
WINDHOEK – The Electoral Commission of Namibia yesterday confirmed at the time of going to print that it has received ten nominations for the upcoming Presidential election. 

The ECN also confirmed that 14 political parties have submitted their bids to contest the National Assembly election. 

The deadline for submission for both elections is today. 
Swapo yesterday submitted the name of President Hage Geingob as its candidate, while Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani was nominated by his party. Landless People’s Movement nominated Bernadus Swartbooi, while All People’s Party are fielding Ignatius Shixwameni as its candidate. 

The Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) once more chose Epafras Mukwiilongo, while Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) nominated Mike Kavekotora. 

Swanu of Namibia are fielding Tangeni Iijambo, while United Democratic Front of Namibia settled for its leader Apius !Auxab. Dr Panduleni Itula recently also submitted his nomination to contest the vote as an independent candidate.

The 14 political parties that submitted their nomination documents to contest National Assembly seats by yesterday include APP, Christian Democratic Voice Party (CDVP), Congress of Democrats (CoD), LPM, NEFF, National Democratic Party of Namibia (NDPN), Namibia Patriotic Front (NPF), Nudo, PDM, RDP, Republican Party of Namibia, Swanu of Namibia, Swapo and UDF. ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro recently told New Era that the submission of nomination documents was a formality to allow the electoral body to verify all candidatures.

The nomination submission to the ECN of presidential candidates and party lists for the National Assembly started on 1 October 2019 and ends this afternoon.


Kuzeeko Tjitemisa
2019-10-18 07:21:28 | 22 hours ago
