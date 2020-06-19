Teqla out and about Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Even though her fans have not heard from her for a while, Namibia’s golden songstress, Teqla said the nation is not ready for what she has been working on.

Entertainment Now! caught up with Teqla real name Tekla Iita who is busy juggling between her full-time career and music. “I thought my career was supposed to be my top-secret,” she joked before revealing to Entertainment Now! that she’s on a temporal contract with Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC).

Even though she was quite hesitant to talk about her career, Teqla said she is learning a lot from the telecommunication company.

The songbird was rumoured to be releasing an album late last year which vanished into thin air, however, she admitted that she has been busy in the studio and is in no rush at the moment. “I need to feel it when I’m done, think of it as painting a masterpiece, it’s not done till you stand back and feel it in the core of your soul, explained the Djuulukwa hitmaker before adding that the progress is amazing and there’s a lot of projects and activities lined up.

Talking about the transition of the music scene, Teqlatold Entertainment Now! “A lot of people said we opened the doors to the industry but there were legends before us, like Ras Sheehama and many others who also paved the way for us and we are doing the same for those who came after us to create a great revolution for our industry.”

Teqla urges the nation to take the necessary precautions to avoid the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that musicians are deeply affected and they are limited in many ways.

“The situation is hard on everyone and for some time, we had to practice total distancing and studio time was greatly affected, but it eased up and yes, we are well on the way,” she concluded.

Teqla is currently signed under Gazza Music Production (GMP). She recently released a single titled Magic that was nominated for the Namibia Music Awards (NAMA) this year as the best single.

