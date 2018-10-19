Thank you  for the pens

On behalf of Olukolo Primary School I want to extend our heart-felt thank you for commitment by friends of our late former learner Desiewaar Heita (let his soul rest in peace) for collecting a lot of pens for our learners.

This Friday (19.10.2018) we will host our prize and awards ceremony at school and the pens you donated to us will be given to the best achievers in different categories.

We deeply appreciate the willingness with which you have and continue to sponsor us to make our school a conducive teaching/learning environment. We sincerely hope that you will continue to support us in our further endeavours, to keep the legacy of Desiewaar. Even sending us outdated New Era editions for our library would come in handy. Thank you again for your support.



Toini Namupa Petrus

Principal: Olukolo Primary School

2018-10-19 11:17:10 2 months ago