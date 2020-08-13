‘The 4x4 guy’ chooses Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Renowned 4x4 specialist and well-known South African radio journalist, Francois Rossouw, recently took delivery of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport for conquering the great outdoors on some new epic adventures.

Rossouw, who has been in the 4x4 world since 1975, has covered more than 1 950 000 km behind the wheel of 4x4 vehicles. Starting way back in 1975, this 4x4 guru – affectionately known by his Afrikaans nickname “die 4x4 ou” (the 4x4 guy) – had his first taste of a Mitsubishi 4x4 vehicle three decades ago when he drove a variety of Colt bakkies from 1990 to 1994 as dedicated leader vehicles on off-road expeditions all over Africa.

“I am happy to be behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi, especially the Pajero Sport. I have driven all versions through the years as I also run my own 4x4 dealership in Alberton, and it is just an amazingly well-designed, safe and reliable off-roader,” he said this week shortly before departing on yet another recce for a new 4x4 experience.

“As I have been doing for many years, I add at least one new trip to my arsenal every year. The latest is a 4x4 route in the Songimvelo Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga, which will open in November. The Pajero will be leading the way!”

“As radio journalist I have been doing a regular Wednesday programme “My Bakkie en Ek” for a Namibian radio station (Kanaal Sewe) and the Saturday morning 4x4 programme on the RSG station Reis Sonder Grense – both for more than 25 years. “My very first 4x4 expedition was 1975 and lately I am doing regular trips for RSG listeners where we have our own club, not surprisingly called RSG 4x4 Sport,” he recalls.

As confirmation that Francois is the right man for the job – he has accompanied more than 28 000 people in more than 11 000 vehicles on 4x4 excursions all over South Africa, Southern Africa, and a variety of other regions higher up in Africa.

“So far I have travelled over 1 950 000 km in 4x4 vehicles.”

“The Mitsubishis we’ve had and the ones I drove, always offered extreme comfort and reliability, and I am confident the new Pajero will be exactly the same.”

Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, said an adventurer with the experience of someone like Francois Rossouw is an obvious choice for the Mitsubishi Pajero.

“Francois chose the Pajero based on his experience with our brand over the decades as well as many of his clients joining him on local excursions. He said the deciding factor was safety and reliability – two outstanding features of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.”

The Pajero Sport driven by Francois is the 2.4 MIVEC 4x4 A/T, powered by the renowned 2.4-litre MIVEC DOHC Intercooled Turbo Diesel engine with common rail direct injection offering 133 kW and 430 Nm.

The vehicle is equipped with the latest version of Mitsubishi Motors’ 8-speed automatic transmission coupled to the Super-Select II 4WD System, offering four different drive modes. The 4H drive mode distributes torque in a 40:60 ratio between the front and rear wheels via a Torsen limited-slip device for safer on-road driving in slippery conditions including gravel and wet roads; 4HLc (4WD High Range with CD locked) distributes torque equally between the front and rear wheels for improved traction on sand, dirt and snow; the 4LLc (4WD Low Range with CD locked) provides greater torque for extreme off-road conditions. – Mitsubishi Motors SA

